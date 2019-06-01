Bhubaneswar: The process for admission into more than 1600 Plus II colleges, self financing colleges, Upashastri and vocational colleges will begin from June 6 in the state, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Saturday said.

According to a notification issued by the department, the students can only apply online. No offline application will be entertained this year.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has asked the students to read through the Common Application Form (CAF) carefully before filling up the form.

The online CAF will be available on www.samodisha.gov.in starting June 6, 11:00am. Students can apply till June 20.

The selected students can enroll themselves between June 28 and July 2. The second phase merit list and cut-off mark will be released July 8 and admission will be held between July 9 and 11. The list of vacant seats will be published July 16 and admission into these vacant seats will be held between July 20 and 22.

The Directorate informed that the classes for first year Plus II will commence from July 24.

