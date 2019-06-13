Bhubaneswar: The much delayed CHSE Plus II Commerce and Arts results could be declared between June 17 and 18 which is after the Raja festival, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

Meanwhile, the last date for Plus-II science pass-outs to apply for re-evaluation is June 21, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) said.

A CHSE communiqué said those who apply for re-evaluation will be sent an SMS alert and a link to their e-mail ID to download the scanned copy of the re-evaluated answer sheets along with the statement of marks.

The link will be sent between June 25 and July 1. No photocopy or hard copy of the results will be provided.

The above facilities will, however, not be applicable for students whose results have been withheld or were caught indulging in malpractices.

The communiqué further said that if a student is not satisfied with the re-evaluation, he/she could reach out to the controller of examination by logging in to the same link provided for downloading.

Notably, the Plus II Science results this year saw poor performance with 72.33 per cent students clearing the examination. Girls have outperformed the boys. Over 97,750 students had appeared for the Plus II examinations this year. In 2018, 76.98 percent students had cleared the exams.