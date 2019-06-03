Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha declared the Results of the Plus-II science stream at 12 noon Monday at ‘Geeta Govinda’ auditorium here, in the presence of School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Out of a total of 97, 750 students who had appeared for the examinations, 70, 706 have passed. This year the pass percentage stood at 72.33 percent against 76.98 in 2018.

Out of 70, 706 passed students, 40, 058 are boys and 30, 648 are girls. Similarly, 20, 806 students have passed in first division, 23, 904 in second division and 25, 360 have passed in third division. The number of students passed in compartmental is 636.

There are 29 colleges that have recorded hundred per cent pass. A total 60 students have secured marks above 90 per cent. The pass percentage is highest is Balasore with 86.56 percent and lowest 36.20 percent in Gajapati.

Students can check their results at www.chseodisha.nic.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in.

There are nine colleges that have nil results.

PNN