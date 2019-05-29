Bhubaneswar: The results of the annual Plus II Science examination in Odisha are most likely to be announced this week, sources in the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) said.

A senior official of the Council on Wednesday said that while the online evaluation of the Science papers has been completed Tuesday, it will take at least 2-3 days to process the mark sheets.

“A senior official of the Council left for a computer farm in Hyderabad today to prepare the documents for the announcement of results. If the work is completed by Thursday night, the results will be announced on the next day May 31 else the results will be announced either on June 1 or 2,” he added.

The official, however, said that the Council has given priority on the announcement of error-free results.

Asked about the announcement of the Arts and Commerce results, the official said as the manual evaluation of the Arts and Commerce papers at 58 centres will be completed in a week, the results will be tentatively announced in the second week of June.