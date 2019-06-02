Bhubaneswar : Authorities of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) confirmed that the results of the annual Plus II Science examination, conducted by CHSE, will be declared Monday.

Around 99,000 students had appeared for the examination in the Science stream held between March 8 and 30. More than 3 lakh students had appeared for the examinations from all streams combined. However, post Fani the results were delayed owing to disruption of electricity and internet services.

“Fani, combined with elections, caused major delays for us this year. The delays were a result of lack of proper facilities like internet and electricity and shortage of manpower,” a senior official at the CHSE said.

Students can check their results on websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in from 12 pm onwards. Meanwhile, the CHSE authorities have also confirmed that results of the other streams in Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams will be announced in the next 10 days.

Expressing concern over delays, Debasis Mohanty, an examinee, said that the delay means that the students might miss admission forms of many colleges. “It would be beneficial if the results were announced earlier as we also need to prepare for entrance exams,” he added.