Bhubaneswar: Students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in degree colleges for 2019-20 academic year will have to pay admission fees online, a circular issued by the state government said. The offline option will be done away with.

All autonomous and degree colleges, including self-financing ones, have been instructed to provide their streams and subject-wise admission fee information on their e-spaces, a circular issued by the Higher Education department to all principals said.

“Degree common application form fee and admission fee will be collected online from the 2019-20 academic session. No offline option will be available. The collected amount will be deposited in a separate bank account,” it said.

The application fee has been cut to promote digital payments. For general category it is Rs 300 to Rs 275, and for SC&ST it is Rs 200 to Rs 175.

The circular was issued May 13. It remains to be seen whether the student community, especially in coastal areas, can have easy online access as the telecom infrastructure is still in tatters after Fani.

Admissions for undergraduate programmes are slated to start after the announcement of Plus II results in the first week of June.

If any college fails to update its stream-wise admission fee details, the name of that college will not be shown in the online common application form.

The circular to the principals said that from the coming academic session the admission seeker’s mobile number and e-mail ID will be maintained in the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) database, where each student has to register.