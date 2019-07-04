Bhubaneswar: A fresh notification from the Higher Education department Thursday rescheduled the date of commencement of classes for Plus III First Year students. The classes will now commence August 8 instead of August 24 as notified earlier.

The new notification, however, said since the semester examination and CBCS (choice-based credit system) have been introduced in Plus III streams the courses will not be completed in time.

The department also made it clear that despite early commencement of classes there would be no change in admission schedule.

The department has also instructed the authorities of all degree colleges to strictly enforce the dress code for Plus III First Year students.

The online process for admission to Plus III courses in various degree and autonomous colleges in Odisha for the academic session 2019-20 began June 24.

As per the earlier notification issued by the department June 20, students can download the Common Application Form (CAF) for online admission from the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS)- www.samsodisha.gov.in from 11 am, Tuesday.

The last date of applying online through CAF is July 8 till 11 pm while the deadline for submission of print copy of online applied CAF at any Degree SAMS resource centre is July 11.

The first merit list will be published July 18 and students can deposit the admission fees between July 19 and July 23.