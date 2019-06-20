Bhubaneswar: With the CHSE deciding the date for announcing Plus II Commerce and Arts results June 21, the Higher Education department has issued a notification for online admissions to Plus III degree courses for the 2019-20 academic session.

The process will begin June 24 and will continue till July 8, said Higher Education department Additional Secretary Partha Sarathi Mishra Thursday.

He said the entire Plus III admission process will be online. Students can submit hard copies of their documents at the colleges identified as Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Resource Centres July 11.

After processing of documents, the first merit list will be published July 18 and the second merit list August 5. The academic session will start August 24 after completion of admissions.

Students must access the website www.samsodisha.gov.in to know e-admission modalities and about the smooth implementation of SAMS for the 2019-20 academic session.

Plus II admission deadline extended

Meanwhile, the deadline for admissions to Plus II courses in junior colleges across the state has been extended by the department.

The new date for applying online CAF throughwww.samsodisha.gov.inis 11:45 pm June 25, instead of June 20.

Similarly, the last date for submission of printed copy of online applied CAF and manually filled in (offline) CAF at SAMS Resource Centres (Higher Secondary School) along with supporting documents has been rescheduled to 5 pm June 26, instead of June 20 and June 21 respectively.

The first round merit list will be published at 2pm July 2. The admission of the applicants selected in the first round will be between July 3 and 6 till 5 pm.

The second merit list will be out July 12 at 5 pm, and admissions will be held between July 12 and July 16 till 5 pm.

The publication of the spot selection merit list will be at 11 am July 20. Registration of students for spot admission will be at 2 pm July 22. Publication of the final list for spot admission from the list of students registered at Higher Secondary Schools will be 5 pm July 22.

The admission of students selected through spot selection is scheduled between July 24 and 26.

The date for commencement of classes for Plus II first year students has been postponed from July 24 to July 29.