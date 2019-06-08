Jajpur: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is allegedly not being executed effectively in Vysanagar and Jajpur towns.

The reason for this is that the officials concerned have not stuck to the guidelines of the state housing and urban development department (Odisha Urban Housing Mission) to make available the second installment funds to 2,535 PMAY beneficiaries.

Around 2,500 beneficiaries of PMAY will not be able to receive the second installment of funds in the two civic bodies in Jajpur district, a report said.

It is learnt that funds will not be released to 1,424 beneficiaries in Jajpur Town and 1,111 in Vyasanagar if their lists, geo-tagging, Aadhaar, utilisation certificates and other details are not uploaded online.

These beneficiaries were selected in the first and fifth phases in Vyasanagar and the first and sixth phases in Jajpur town.

Meanwhile, the Director of Odisha Urban Housing Mission, Suresh Chandra Dalei, has wrote to urban bodies asking them to upload information about beneficiaries online so that they can get the next phase of installments. Dalei made it clear that funds will not be cleared unless guidelines are met. He also added that officials concerned will be held responsible for it.

The Rajiv Awas Yojana was implemented in June 2011 to provide housing to slum dwellers. The scheme is being implemented by OUHM.

In the first phase, 1,100 housing units had been sanctioned for Jajpur municipality. As per PMAY guidelines, 475 beneficiaries have valid Aadhaar and 347 have geo-tagging.

The cases of 132 beneficiaries are to be validated on the basis of Aadhaar, while the cases of 237 beneficiaries are awaiting geo-tagging.

Similar is the case with Vyasnagar. The civic body was sanctioned 10,999 housing units in the first phase. Of them, 407 were Aadhaar linked while 185 have geo-tagging. 78 cases have no geo-tagging. It is alleged that the mess arose due to the lackadaisical attitude of officials.

Beneficiaries have received their first installment of funds, and they have to get two more installments.

It may be noted that the CAG had detected irregularities in the RAY scheme in Jajpur civic body. The CAG said there were irregularities of Rs 2.39 crore in 73 housing units. Transit houses made to rehabilitate 104 slum dwellers had been converted into a market complex.

The officer on duty dealing with PMAY, Sudarshan Mishra, was contacted about the issue, but he did not respond.

PNN