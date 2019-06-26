Balasore: With monsoon heading eastwards, the cultural scene doesn’t seem to get dull in the state. The 39nth Facebook Kavita Aasar was organised at Balasore’s Nosi Ujjala, where more than 50 poets participated to orate their poetries based on monsoon.

Eminent poets like Debashis Singh, Sanjay Kumar Panda, Rajendra Giri, Trupti Rani Patra and Soumyaranjan Pal among others read their poetry pieces in front of a crowd of 700 people.

Interacting with Orissa Post, Soumyaranjan Pal said, “The beauty of nature can be seen in Late Kabi Gangadhar Meher’s write-up. We are trying to keep the tradition of poetry alive by organising a unique poetry session. I am amazed to witness such a huge crowd.”

The lines ‘Barsa Ra agni re Jaluchi Hrudya Tathapi mu khojuchi Prema’ (I am searching for love even though my heart burns through rain fire) from poet Rajendra Giri received much applause and laurel at the meet.

“It’s a pity that nowadays people have forgotten how to enrich their own language and literature as the young mass is busy on social media copying western lifestyle. If we don’t write and discuss our cultural values and literature, our poetic genius will remain in the museum for people to witness in the future,” said Giri.

Artiste Keshu Das feted all the 50 poets who vowed to treasure Odia poetry not just for the learned but also for common people. A cultural programme was also held where singer Debashis, Bhagyashri, Kumar Sonu sang melodious Odia songs and Kumar Soumya and Shrichand performed some popular dance numbers.