BHUBANESWAR: The wait is almost over. ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ is scheduled to be released across the world Friday. Its welcome news for anyone keen to enjoy a Pokemon Go-style augmented reality experience set in the Potterverse.

Given that the real-world AR gameplay has been developed by Niantic (the company behind Pokémon Go), it follows a similar augmented reality gameplay mechanics but introduces the wonderful world of Harry Potter rather than Gamefreak’s Pocket Monsters.

That’s according to a tweet from developer Niantic. A follow-up message confirms that the UK and the US will be included in the first batch of countries to get the game.

As the trailer makes clear, the gameplay in ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ is going to be very familiar to any recovering ‘Pokémon Go’ addicts. Through the magic of AR, you can use your phone to see all kinds of creatures and ghouls float around the world in front of your eyes.

City fans too can hardly wait for the release. Arghdeep Mohanty, a ‘Pokemon Go’ fan, said, “Pokemon Go changed the very perception of Android games. As the developer of ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ is the same, I expect them to go one better this time.”

Another Android gamer Ravi Kumar Sahoo said, “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is probably the most anticipated Android game this year. As the trailer promises a gameplay similar to that of Pokemon Go, it would be a fun-filled experience to play it.”