Beijing: Scientists have developed an insulator that mimics the structure of individual polar bear hairs and may have many real world applications in the architecture and aerospace sectors.

“Polar bear hair has been evolutionary optimised to help prevent heat loss in cold and humid conditions, which makes it an excellent model for a synthetic heat insulator,” said Shu-Hong Yu, a professor at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC).

Unlike the hairs of humans or other mammals, polar bear hairs are hollow. Zoomed in under a microscope, each one has a long, cylindrical core punched straight through its center.

The shapes and spacing of these cavities have long been known to be responsible for their distinctive white coats. However, they also are the source of remarkable heat-holding capacity, water resistance, and elasticity, all desirable properties to imitate in a thermal insulator.

“The hollow centers limit the movement of heat and also make the individual hairs lightweight, which are one of the most outstanding advantages in materials science,” said Jian-Wei Liu, an associate professor at USTC.

To emulate this structure and scale it to a practical size, the research team manufactured millions of hollowed-out carbon tubes, each equivalent to a single strand of hair, and wound them into a spaghetti-like aero-gel block.

“By making tube aero-gel out of carbon tubes, we can design an analogous elastic and lightweight material that traps heat without degrading noticeably over its lifetime,” said Yu.

They found that the polar-bear-inspired hollow-tube design was lighter in weight and more resistant to heat flow, Compared to other aero-gels and insulation components.

It was also hardly affected by water — a handy feature both for keeping polar bears warm while swimming and for maintaining insulation performance in humid conditions.

Additionally, the new material was extraordinarily stretchy, even more so than the hairs themselves, further boosting its engineering applicability.

Scaling up the manufacturing process to build insulators on the meter scale rather than the centimeter one will be the next challenge for the researchers as they aim for relevant industrial uses.

“While our carbon-tube material cannot easily be mass produced at the moment, we expect to overcome these size limitations as we work toward extreme aerospace applications,” said Yu.

