Aul: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday caught an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) attached to Aul police station for allegedly taking Rs. 5000 bribe from a person.

The accused ASI has been identified as Ranendra Samal.

According to a source, a Vigilance team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendranath Raiguru laid a trap and caught Samal red-handed as soon as he took Rs. 5000 from the victim.

PNN