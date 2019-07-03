Angul: Angul police have busted a highway robbery gang and have arrested seven in connection with several crimes committed in the district.

Sunil Nayak, the mastermind of the gang, was arrested along with six of his accomplices from a National Highway in Angul late Monday night, said a source in the police.

Sunil has several cases pending against him at various police stations along with the Nalco police station here.

According to the source, police had received a tip off from a reliable source pertaining to the congregation of a group of six persons for highway robbery. The cops, divided into four teams, conducted raids on the spot and arrested the seven men from a mango orchard.

The cops have also seized sharp weapons, Rs 50,000 in cash, two motorcycles, one car and five mobile phones from their possession.

They have been produced in the court, said Angul police inspector in-charge (IIC) Ramesh Chandra Bisoi.

