Bhubaneswar: The state government has appointed police officials from the ranks of DG to home guard in a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the election to the much talked about Patkura Assembly constituency.

Home department has issued a notification in this regard. The director general (DG) and inspector general (IG) of police, additional DG of police, commissioner of police, range IG, DIG (administration), range DIGs and Kendrapara SP, DCP—Bhubaneswar & Cuttack and SP of Railways will be deployed.

Besides, all police officers subordinate to DG and IG level officers, including Home Guards and ex-servicemen, can be involved in election related arrangements and perform duties in connection with the conduct of elections. Voting for the lone MLA seat will be conducted July 20 while result will be declared July 24.