Kendrapara: Talachua Marine police rescued an abducted minor girl from Bateswar area under Balasore Town police station limits and arrested a couple for their involvement in the crime Friday.

Inspector in-charge of Talachua Marine police station Tapan Kumar Nayak said the couple had engaged the minor in flesh trade after abducting her.

The 17-year old girl, a resident under Talachua Marine police station, was lured by Kabita Jena – a neighbour who abducted the girl June 30 last.

The minor girl told her her parents that she was going to her sister’s house.

Later, when the father of the minor girl came to know that his daughter has been kidnapped, he lodged a kidnap case at Talachua Marine police station July 4 last.

The Talachua Marine police team conducted raids, managed to rescue the minor girl and nabbed the couple today. The minor girl and the woman were staying in Bateswar area under Balasore Town police limit.

Police said the minor victim will be produced before the Child Welfare committee Saturday and her statement will be to be recorded under Section 164 of CrPC before the ADJ court of Kendrapara.

The arrested accused couple, police said would also be produced before the court.

