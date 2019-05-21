Nayagarh/Ranpur: Police seized the half-burnt body of a woman Monday evening from the cremation ground at Binodpada village of Narendrapur panchayat under Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh district. Her family alleged that it was a dowry killing and her in-laws were trying to dispose of the body.

The incident sparked tension in the locality and the deceased’s family members staged a road block on NH-57 demanding action against the culprit.

Sources said, Subhrakeshi, daughter of Bamdev Swain of Patapur village under Banki police limits in Cuttack district, married Manoj Rout of Binodpada village six years ago. They gave birth to twin sons, followed by a daughter.

However, it was then, that Manoj and the in-laws of Subhrakeshi started pressurising her for money. They would also torture her, the victim’s family alleged.

No one is yet to confirm exactly when Subhrakeshi died as the post-mortem report is yet to come. Her family members came to know about her death only when her body had been taken to the cremation ground. By the time, they reached the spot the funeral pyre was already on fire.

Subhrakeshi’s family members doused the fire and her brother Manoranjan Swain registered a complaint with the Ranpur police. He alleged that her sister has been murdered for dowry.

Meanwhile Manoj Rout and his family members have disappeared from their village after the incident. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of Subhrakeshi’s death,” said a police official. “A manhunt has been launch to trace and nab the accused,” he added.

