Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police will soon keep a watch on chain snatchers and robbers who after release from jail get involved in the similar crimes through gangs.

The recent spurt in chain snatching incidents including some failed attempts has put the police in a tight spot.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Sahu said the culprits were committing robberies after release from jail.

“We will try to prevent them from getting bail quickly. We will also closely follow the activities of criminals who have been engaging in crimes after coming out of jail,” he said.

Patrolling on highways and other sensitive places will be intensified to check bike-borne criminals.

Two days ago six bike-borne criminals were held by PCR personnel when a person who was being chased by the miscreants accidentally saw cops at Hanspal Square. The miscreants were later nabbed at Pahal Outpost.

Badagada Police Friday arrested four criminals, including two students, who were trying to steal a person’s bike while he was on his way home from Capital Hospital June 17.

The Commissionerate Police Saturday arrested several people for robberies and thefts which took place in the city recently.

The Mancheswar police arrested three criminals including two receivers of booty which were stolen from the Chakeisiani residence of an Assistant Professor of Rama Devi University.

Assistant Professor Gopal Krishna Acharya and his family were away from the city from May 31 to June 17 when the incident took place.

Police seized gold ornaments weighing around 140 grams, silver ornaments weighing 310 grams, a bike and a mobile phone from the arrested men.