Bhubaneswar: With temperatures soaring as high as to 38 to 40 degree Celsius in the city, members of the Polish men’s hockey team are taking plenty of fluids to keep themselves hydrated as they prepare for their opener Thursday against Uzbekistan in the FIH Series Finals at the Kalinga Stadium.

“We are basically keeping indoors most of the time and taking lots of fluids to keep ourselves hydrated. Back home the summer has just begun but it’s too hot here,” revealed Polish player Maciej Janiszewski here, Wednesday.

However, the players are avoiding fruits as they fear contracting bacterial infection. “For the first few days, we didn’t take any fruits as a precaution against bacterial infection and have been depending mostly on fluids,” the player informed.

This is Poland’s first time to India. Tuesday they took time off and visited Puri and had an enjoyable time.

Returning to the present and the tournament, Maciej stated that it’s a big opportunity for them to learn from the other top-ranked teams in the event. The last time Poland faced India earlier this year, they were drubbed 10-0.

“Definitely we would like to better our performances from last time but the most important thing is what we take away by watching and playing against other teams. That certainly will help us in future,” Maciej stated.

