Newly-elected Independent MLA from Rayagada Makaranda Muduli is said to be one of the poorest candidates to contest the 2019 elections in Odisha. With declared total assets of just Rs 15,000, he trounced BJD’s Lal Bihari Himirika by more than 4,500 votes. In other words, he proved that one could triumph without money and muscle power by winning people’s hearts. In an interview with Manish Kumar of Orissa POST, he speaks his heart out. Excerpts:

How was your political journey in the recently concluded high-voltage elections?

The journey had been good so far. I have been there with the people and standing by them since my student life. I stood by them in happiness and sorrow. The election campaign in itself was a Herculean task for me. It was not me who invested money in the campaigning. Many people from my area pooled money and collected donations to ensure I reach out to more people and able to compete with other leaders.

Rayagada is a backward area. What roadmap you have drawn to ensure its development?

Health has always been a cause of concern for this region which I have taken as a top priority. Education and communication are other important issues which need special focus and I will ensure that special attention is given to these areas and the people of my area do not suffer from political apathy.

2019 elections were marked by massive campaigns by political heavyweights from CM to Union ministers. Did it scare you?

There was no need to be scared. I stood for the people and I was anticipating the same support from the voters. I was always there with the people on the ground and that was my support and confidence. As the national leaders and regional leaders failed to work for them in this region, people showed no confidence in them despite their massive campaigns.

Do you think you get cooperation from other politicians and government officials in this BJD-ruled state?

The government ought to ensure the benefits of government schemes extend to all at grassroots level. I do not think they would oppose me. I would keep raising the issues of the people and get them sorted out. For that, I will keep on moving the government officials but now, as an elected representative, I hope we can work together for a better world.

Can elections be won without much money and muscle power these days?

People have faith in democracy and it could be safeguarded. It is unfortunate that many capitalists and industrialists are now dominating the political world. But in my region, people have shown that the poor, unserved and the democracy have won the elections. They have now shown that elections could be fought and also won without money and muscle power.