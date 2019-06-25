Berhampur: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raided some commercial enterprises late Saturday night looking for banned polythene bags.

Polythene bags were seized from some garment stores and hotels near the old bus stand under the supervision of Slum Improvement Officer Ipsita Priyadarsini Mishra and Ranjit Patra of the health wing.

The team also found that many hotels were not using dustbins. One of the hotels was found using domestic LPG cylinders for cooking.

The raiding team seized four LPG cylinders and imposed Rs 30,000 as penalty on the spot. Plastic bags were seized from Mohanty Garments and the store was shut down.

The team collected around Rs 25,000 as penalty from garment stores and hotels in the area for using polythene bags.

