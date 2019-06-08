Washington: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will deliver a major policy speech on ‘The US and India: An Economic Foundation for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit Wednesday, June 12, the State Department said Friday.

This will be Pompeo’s major foreign policy speech on India.

US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross is also scheduled to address US-India Business Council’s (USIBC) India Ideas Summit June 12 and June 13.

Among other speakers at the conference are Matthew Bevin, Governor of Kentucky; Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion; Deepak Bagla, CEO, Invest India; James Taiclet, CEO, American Tower Corporation and Milind Pant, CEO, Amway.

Indian-origin Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google; Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra; Adena Friedman, CEO, Nasdaq; Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, OYO Rooms and Meg Gentle, CEO, Tellurian are other prominent speakers.

India Ideas conference will be one of the first opportunities where both governments can really amplify this relationship after the election, USIBC president Nisha Desai Biswal told PTI in a recent interview.

Coming on the heels of SelectUSA, the India Ideas Summit will highlight the critical role cities and states play in growing the U.S.-India commercial relationship, the USIBC said.

The first edition of the USIBC’s India Ideas summit was held in Mumbai last year.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military maneuvering in the region.

The US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

In November last, India, the US, Australia and Japan had given shape to the long-pending Quadrilateral coalition to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of Chinese influence.

