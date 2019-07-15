Alaia Furniturewalla, daughter of Hindi film actress Pooja Bedi, has become a teen sensation on social media through her stunning photographs.

According to several reports in the media, Alaia is all set for a dream debut in Hindi cinema opposite superstar Saif Ali Khan.

“She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I’m looking forward to work with Alaia,” said Saif.

The youngster was subjected to trolling on social media because of her bold pictures. However, she has never shied away from raising her voice and addressed the abuse with a very long post on Instagram.

She wrote, “If my cleavage is visible, it does not mean I am giving consent, it does not mean I am ‘asking for it’. I am more than my breasts and it is unfair to let them define me. I am an eighteen-year-old Indian girl and that does not take away the fact that I am allowed to dress the way I please.”

“I wouldn’t judge or disrespect a woman in a burkha, salwar kameez or sari, and I deserve the same respect back. I am not my breasts and it is unfair to sexualise me and base my morals, my achievements and my goals and ambitions on my breasts. I am not my breasts. If my top is a little low, it does not mean I am a “R***i.” If I choose to wear a bikini, it is my choice and it is about time we grow up and let individuals be their own people without fearing what society will say,” she added.

Alaia has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram and is currently pursuing film and television studies at New York University.

Check out some of her most gorgeous photos below:

PNN