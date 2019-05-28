Telkoi: Despite popular welfare schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), Bijju Pucca Ghar Yojna and Indira Awas Yojana, an elderly couple in Gunduru under Telkoi block in Keonjhar district was deprived of the benefits.

More than 20 Bhuian families have deserted their village. Elderly couple Gopinath Pradhan, 75 and Baguli Pradhan, 65 who are residents of the village live in a deplorable condition in their dilapidated wattle-thatched shanty.

Sources said, as the couple has not been included in the ‘‘Annapurna Yojana’’ of the government, the couple has to depend upon the villagers for two square meals a day. One of the two sons of the couple had died. Another has gone to earn his wages.

According to sarpanch Sirapani Pradhan, the couple has been included in the pension scheme but they have not received the money so far. It is difficult to claim Indira Awas Yojana for the couple as the couple does not have registered land.

On being contacted, BDO Dillip Kumar Bara said he would take up the issue with the concerned GPS and provide appropriate help to the needy couple.

PNN