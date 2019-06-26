Basudevpur: Villagers got down to road blockade at Jamujhadi village of Narsinghpur panchayat of Bhadrak district for drainage issue Wednesday morning. People alleged that the clogging of drains made their lives miserable. They alleged that for the last few months the overflowing of the drain water in the locality has made their life miserable Jamujhadi village.

According to information received, most of the drains in this city have been jammed with wastes, garbage and plastics. “The authorities have been doing nothing to improve the situation though it is the primary job of Municipal Corporation,” local people said.

The rainy season ahead would make the situation even worse when it will be difficult separate dirty drain water and rain water. In case of heavy rainfall, water will leak into houses making lives even more miserable.

Till reports last came in, the road strike is still under way.