Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is currently basking on the stupendous box office opening of his latest release ‘Bharat’.

If reports are anything to go by, the box office king will once again collaborate with his director Ali Abbas Zafar for the third installment of Tiger Zinda Hai. The film will also feature ‘Kumud sir/madam’ Katrina as the leading lady.

It will be a treat for the fans of Salman and Katrina to see them create magic on the silver screen once again. According to reports the movie is going roll in 2020.

The first installment of the movie ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ that released in 2012, collected over Rs 186 crore at the box-office while ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017 and pocketed Rs 339 crore at the box office.

On work front, Katrina will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The Rohit Shetty’s directorial will see Katrina and Akshay reunite after a long time post Tees Maar Khan. The film is slated to release Eid 2020 and is reported to clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Insha Allah’. On the other hand, Salman has a list of film in his belt which include ‘Kick 2’ and ‘Dabangg 3’.

PNN/Agencies