Mumbai: Buzz has it that top filmmaker Karan Johar has bagged the rights of Telugu superhit movie ‘Jersey’ starring Nani. Emerging reports reveal that Karan is planning to approach Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor for the remake of Jersey.
However, these are just mere speculations and an official confirmation from the filmmaker regarding this is awaited.
Jersey released in April this year and has done some great numbers at the box office. During its theatrical run, Jersey earned a gross collection of approximately Rs 38 crore at the box office making it a phenomenal hit.
Jersey also stars Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath and marked her debut in Telugu cinema. Jersey was produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments and had music by Anirudh Ravichander. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has Nani playing a cricketer and portrays his emotional journey while achieving his goals. Nani is seen sporting a rugged look in Jersey, as he plays an intense role.
Last night. Celebrating with the heroes of Jersey. My director Gowtam – I call him a visionary. My most favourite person on set. My go to person for everything Sarah. What he has created is magical and so so special. Everyone told me that they couldn't remember the last time they cried during a movie. You are genius, Gowtam. Nani – the best co actor I could ask for. Humourous, intelligent, inspirational and such fantastic company. His understanding of the craft is beyond words. A complete actor. Brilliant. Sanu sir – the wittiest man on set. As an actor I have been fascinated with the camera ever since I joined this field and watching Sanu sir go about doing his job was such a delight. I learnt so much from him. I was amused and laughing all the time thanks to him. Best. Anirudh – how he has elevated Jersey to another level we all know. Thank you for the music, Anirudh. My entire direction department and some of the camera department – such a jolly bunch. Always laughing at the lame jokes I made on set and appreciating my broken Telugu. It was so good working with each and every one of you.
Today Jersey will touch your hearts ♥️♥️♥️
