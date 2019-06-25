Mumbai: Buzz has it that top filmmaker Karan Johar has bagged the rights of Telugu superhit movie ‘Jersey’ starring Nani. Emerging reports reveal that Karan is planning to approach Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor for the remake of Jersey.

However, these are just mere speculations and an official confirmation from the filmmaker regarding this is awaited.

Jersey released in April this year and has done some great numbers at the box office. During its theatrical run, Jersey earned a gross collection of approximately Rs 38 crore at the box office making it a phenomenal hit.

Jersey also stars Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath and marked her debut in Telugu cinema. Jersey was produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments and had music by Anirudh Ravichander. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has Nani playing a cricketer and portrays his emotional journey while achieving his goals. Nani is seen sporting a rugged look in Jersey, as he plays an intense role.