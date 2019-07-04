Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s latest release Kabir Singh crossed the Rs 200-crore mark within 13 days of its release and is all set to become the highest grosser of 2019 in a couple of days beating Uri-the Surgical Strike and Bharat.

After Kabir Singh, the actor is all set to choose his next film. According to reports in an entertainment website, the actor is considering to star in remake of Jersey, a 2019 Telugu-language sports drama. The film will be made under Nikkhil Advani’s banner and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Shahid is also in talks for an untitled project with director Ram Madhvani who made Sonam Kapoor’s 2016 film Neerja.

A source said, “It’s an adventure based action drama. He plays a biker in the film. The movie is expected to roll sometime around January next year. Shahid is definitely doing the film.”

It is also reported that since the film’s story revolves around two brothers, the makers approached Ishaan, Shahid’s real-life brother, to play his brother on the big screen. The source told a website, “Ishaan Khatter has been offered the other part. When Shahid was told about this, he was extremely happy about the development. Ishaan too has liked the script and okayed it. The story is extremely hard hitting and emotional at the same time, and perfectly suits the two bhais.”

Shahid is on cloud nine after the massive success of his last outing Kabir Singh. The Kaminey actor took to Instagram to share a happy picture with Kiara and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to celebrate the opening weekend collection.

PNN/Agencies