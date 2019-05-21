After making his grand entry into Instagram, Prabhas has now made a fascinating announcement about Saaho. The actor took to Instagram and shared about the surprise that is coming tomorrow.

Prabhas shared the video and wrote, “Hello darlings… A surprise coming your way, tomorrow. Stay tuned… #SaahoSurprise.” Rana Daggabati was one of the first people to comment on Prabhas Video. He wrote, “Brother maaannnn you actually are on Instagram waiting for the surprise.”

Soon after, people started guessing what’s the surprise would be. Probably, a trailer or hmm..well, let’s wait and see what else it could be! Saaho, directed by Sujeeth Reddy, will release in August and we can comprehend how much excited are you guys at the moment, just like us!