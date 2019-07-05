New Delhi: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Friday called the general Budget ‘pro-people’ and said that Odisha will get a lot of benefits from the Budget.

He said the Budget for new India is a reflection of hope, trust and ambitions of the people of India.

“This historic Budget gives unprecedented attention to fulfilling the aspirations of New India. Steering towards growth, strengthening rural economy, boosting business sentiment and creating a virtuous cycle of investments and jobs, this budget will positively impact people,” Pradhan said.

The Union minister further said that Odisha will be benefited by this Budget. He said roads will be constructed in the state under Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana and houses will be constructed for the people of the state. State will also be benefitted from the Sagarmala project.