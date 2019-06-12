Bhubaneswar: Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday sought the personal intervention of External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for facilitating the postmortem of the Odias who died in a road accident in Nepal and subsequent repatriation of their bodies.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister, Pradhan said that two Odia tourists- Charan Biswal (54) of Malipada village and Bijay Jena (52) of Jamuna village were killed and three others were injured in the road accident when the bus carrying 23 tourists was on its way to Kathmandu from Janakpur. The incident took place near Mangalpur.

The injured Odia tourists–Sarberswar Jena (55), Sheshadev Jena (53) and Karuna Karjuna Awasthi (63), are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at Birjung Neuro Hospital in Karki.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at a government health facility in Chandranigahapur municipality for postmortem.

The pilgrims belong to Khurda and Puri districts and had gone to Nepal June 6.

(UNI)