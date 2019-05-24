New Delhi, May 24: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its presence in Odisha, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Friday thanked people of the state for voting for the saffron party and ensuring second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vote share of the saffron party has been increased by around 16.9 per cent in Lok Sabha elections. According to election commission statistics, around 21.5 per cent voters had cast their vote for the BJP in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, the saffron party got 38.4 per cent votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has turned victorious on eight Lok Sabha seats, out of 21, in the state while the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 12 and Congress got only one seat.

While thanking people of Odisha on social media, Pradhan reiterated Union government’s committment to work for the welfare of people of Odisha.

“Thanks the people of Odisha for their enormous support in choosing a decisive Govt. at the centre and ensuring a second term for Shri. Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India. Our Govt at the Centre will continue to work for the welfare of people in Odisha,” Pradhan tweeted.

He also thanked the party workers for their day and night efforts for improving party’s presence in the state.

“Also, thank our countless karyakartas, who worked day and night to consolidate the party’s position in Odisha. BJP’s presence in Odisha has increased. Let us improve it further and continue to strive hard and work incessantly for the welfare of Odisha,” Pradhan said in another tweet.

Significantly, Pradhan also congratulated Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik for a fifth consecutive as Chief Minister of Odisha.