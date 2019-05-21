New Delhi: Joining the ongoing controversy over EVMs, former President Pranab Mukherjee expressed concern Tuesday over the alleged tampering of voters’ verdicts. He stated that the onus of ensuring institutional integrity lies with the Election Commission (EC), which should put all speculation to rest. He also said there can be no room for speculation that challenges the very basis of Indian democracy.

“I am concerned at reports of alleged tampering of voters’ verdict. The safety and security of EVMs which are in the custody of ECI is the responsibility of the Commission,” Mukherjee said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

People’s mandate is sacrosanct and has to be above any iota of reasonable doubt, he pointed out. “The onus of ensuring institutional integrity in this case lies with the Election Commission of India. They must do so and put all speculation to rest,” asserted Mukherjee.

The former Preisdent said that as a firm believer in the country’s institutions, it is his considered opinion that it is the ‘workmen’ who decide how the institutional ‘tools’ perform.

Protests broke out Tuesday in some parts of Uttar Pradesh after videos of alleged movement and tampering of EVMs went viral on social media, a charge dismissed by the EC as ‘frivolous’ and ‘unfounded’.

The Congress said the EC should take immediate and effective steps to address the complaints of movement of EVMs from strongrooms from various parts of the country.

PTI