Bhubaneswar: Union minister of state for micro, small & medium enterprises & fisheries, animal husbandry Pratap Chandra Sarangi urged scientists to devise innovations for small scale aqua farmers of the country. He said the government is committed to aquaculture development through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Sarangi said this while attending the 19th National Fish Farmers’ Day at ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture here Wednesday.

Sarangi appreciated the efforts of the institute to do service to the nation. He called upon scientists to develop viable organic fish farming models and water efficient aquaculture methods to increase productivity and conserve the environment at the same time. He encouraged farmers to adopt advanced scientific methods to produce more fish and achieve self-sufficiency.

Haribhandu Panda, Vice Chancellor, Centurion University of Technology and Management, Bhubaneswar urged all stakeholders to bring in synergy and convergence to develop an ecosystem by which aquaculture value chain can be established to benefit the society.

Priyanka Mohanty, Director, Falcon Marine Exports Pvt Ltd, talked about the changing market scenario and emphasised on how small farmers can take part in the growth story of the aquaculture development in the country.

