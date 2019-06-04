New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: BJP leader and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi Tuesday took charge as Minister of State (MoS) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department in New Delhi.

He took charge along with union cabinet minister of the Department Nitin Gadkari at the ministry here.

Sarangi is a first time MP, who has been given a ministerial birth at debut in Parliament. Apart from MSME, he is also the MoS for ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

He is among the two MPs from Odisha to have secured a ministerial position in the new Modi government. The other being Dharmendra Pradhan – who has been accorded a cabinet rank in Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry along with Steel ministry.