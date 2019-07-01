Balasore: Union Minister of State for Fishery, Animal Husbandry and MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi made a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital in Balasore Sunday.

Sarangi held talks with Chief District medical Officer Dr Dulalasen Jagdev regarding shortcomings in the facilities.

At 8.10 am, the Union Minister visited wards of Paediatrics, gynecology, medicine and orthopedics and interacted with patients about their problems.

Some patients complained that doctors do not do round visits at night while others said they had not been provided beds.

Sarangi received complaints about misconduct of hospital staff and lack of sanitation in wards.

During his 45-minute visit to the hospital, he came to know that there has been shortage of doctors, which has affected healthcare.

Sarangi told the hospital authorities that he would talk to the Union Health Minister to improve healthcare in the district.

PNN