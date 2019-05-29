Shraddha Arya, who is known for her character Preeta in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is a beauty personified. The actress has been sharing some amazing pictures and we must say she is looking gorgeous in her latest photos.

Shraddha Arya, who plays shy and innocent Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, is quite a water baby. The beautiful actress made the most of her recent vacation by soaking herself in sun, sand and water. After her stunning black monokini, Shraddha looks gorgeous in all white beachwear.

Though the actress is back in town, but the vacation hangover is still on. Shraddha posted the hot pictures and captioned one of them as, “So to make you all feel better – Even I am not here anymore!”.

We bring you some of her pictures and you cannot stop drooling over her beautiful avatar.