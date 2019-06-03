Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) Monday signed an MoU with RITES and Mahanadi Coal Fields Limited (MCL) for installation of pre-fabricated toilets in circulating areas of 232 railway stations across the state. The toilets will be constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission.

The tripartite agreement was signed among ECoR chief engineer (planning) Brajesh Mishra, MCL general manager (CSR) B Sairam and RITES General Manager Prem Ranjan Kumar in the presence of ECoR principal chief engineer NS Uikey here.

The total cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 58.07 crore and will be borne by the MCL. The project is expected to be completed within a year. The project will cover 172 railway stations under the jurisdiction of ECoR, 55 stations under South Eastern Railway (SER) and five stations in South East Central Railway (SECR) of Odisha. Each toilet block will have seven toilets (three for men along with four urinals, three for women and one for differently-abled) passengers.

The toilets will also have provisions of sanitary pad dispensing machines and napkin incinerators in female toilets and condom vending machines in male toilets.

RITES will be the implementing partner for this project. After installation, the ownership of assets will rested upon the railways, which will ensure regular cleaning, maintenance, water supply and lightings among others.