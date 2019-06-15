Baripada: Tension gripped the Collectorate here in Mayurbhanj district Friday after people carried the body of a pregnant woman to the office.

The protesters staged a demonstration keeping the body on the road, alleging that the woman with two babies in her womb had died due to ‘medical negligence’ at the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

A differently-abled girl had died there earlier due to alleged medical negligence. The people demanded compensation for her family too.

The deceased pregnant woman was identified as Bangi Murmu, wife of Dasarathi Murmu, of Ghantasila village under Khunta police limits.

Sources said Bangi had experienced labour pain June 11 and was admitted to the PRM Medical College and Hospital. The ultrasound scan report confirmed she was carrying twins.

During the post-mortem of Bangi’s body the authorities found twin babies. Dasarathi said medical negligence killed his wife. The woman’s family and others carried her body on their shoulders to the Collectorate.

Baripada sub-divisional police officer KP Patnaik, IIC Swarnalata Minj, chief district medical officer Dr Pradip Mohapatra and other medical staff tried to pacify the protesters.

Baripada tehsildar Amrut Sarkar came to the spot and gave a compensation of Rs 10,000 to the bereaved family. Baripada MLA Prakash Soren also provided an assistance of Rs 5,000 to the family. The block administration gave financial assistance to the family under the state government-sponsored Harischandra Yojana.

