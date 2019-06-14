Baripada: Tension ran high at the Collector’s office here in Mayurbhanj district Friday after family members of a deceased pregnant woman staged a demonstration keeping the body on the road, alleging medical negligence and demanding compensation.

The deceased has been identified as Bangi Murmu, wife of Dasarathi Murmu of Ghantasila village under Khunta police limits.

Sources said, Bangi had gone to labour pain June 11 and had been admitted at PRM Medical College and Hospital here. Ultrasound report confirmed it that she had twins. Dasarathi alleged medical negligence led to his wife’s death.

He even went on to allege that the doctor had asked money to treat his wife.

Despite attempts the hospital authorities could not be contacted for their reaction.

PNN