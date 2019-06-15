The ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actress Preity Zinta took to Twitter to wish Yuvi the best for his journey and thanked him for “those 6 sixes”. Posting an adorable picture of Yuvi and herself, Preity thanked the cricketer for the wonderful times and memories from when he played for India and in the IPL.

“Dearest Yuvraj Singh… Wish you all the best in your life as you move forward. Thank you for those ‘six sixes’ and all those wonderful times and moments when you entertained us playing for India and in the IPL. Loads of love and good wishes always.” Preity wrote in her Twitter post.

To this, Yuvraj replied, “Thank You, PZ for your love and wishes.” The duo has been good friends for many years now.

Have a look at her tweet below:

Yuvraj Singh was the star of Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab. He was the Captain in 2008 and in the twelve years that Singh played in IPL, he played eight as a part of KXIP.