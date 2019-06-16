Manchester: Ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar feels the pressure will be on the Green Brigade when the two sides square-off here.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan team is lying at the ninth place of the 10 team score table as they could only managed one win from four games and have just three points in their kitty.

On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led team India has five points and are placed fourth with two wins from three games, with one match being washed out.

“It’s a must-win game for them (Pakistan). If they don’t win tomorrow, it’ll be very tough. The fact it’s an old rivalry means it will be followed closely by the people of both countries, but Pakistan have had a bit of a stumble so far so there’s probably a bit more pressure on them,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for the ICC.

Despite being the most awaited game of the tournament, rains could once again play spoilsport.

The 69-year-old felt if the match gets reduced though, the result could go either way.

“If it’s a proper 50-overs game I think India have the strength to win. But if it gets truncated, if it’s a game that gets reduced to 30 overs or less, anything can happen,” Gavaskar expressed.

Gavaskar meanwhile, also opined that hosts England remain favourites to win the showpiece event.

“My favourites for the last three years have always been England,” he said. Citing reasons behind his view, Gavaskar pointed out: “Their opening batting and their bowling attack have been fantastic, but I think more than anything else it’s the leadership they’ve got,” he wrote.

“The way England have been playing and the way they have recovered after losing to Pakistan doesn’t bode too well for the other teams,” he added.

The Eoin Morgan-led England side have won three of their four league games and are placed third in the table.

IANS