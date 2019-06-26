Bhubaneswar:The state government has approached the Centre to ensure that there is no misbranding of Sambalpuri sari and the livelihood of weavers in the state is not affected.

After some initial reports of misbranding and replicating the Sambalpuri saris, the state government is now seeking the Union government intervention through the use of Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act to ensure conservation of the brand.

Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya (BJD) has asked the Union government for the strict implementation of the GI tags under the Act to safeguard the interests of thousands of Sambalpur handloom weavers. It was also reported that the Odisha police had nabbed a Rajasthan-based trader who was caught in the illegal replication of Sambalpuri saris.

“The handloom business of Odisha is one of the popular businesses in the state. This not only helps in producing quality products but also ensures employment for many. Due to the large-scale sale of fake Sambalpuri saris, the livelihood of lakhs of weavers and traders are at stake,” Acharya said.

Sambalpuri sari, a unique handloom product from the western Odisha, has been protected under the GI Act.

“I have asked the Union government to ensure that the GI Act is strictly enforced. I have also asked them to give 10 per cent rebate for the weavers and artisans who are behind the work,” Acharya said.