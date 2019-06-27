An auction of Indian royal jewellery at Christie’s in New York realised high prices for its first few lots. The items included a 17-carat Golconda diamond ‘Arcot II’, once owned by the Nawab of Arcot, that sold for a stunning Rs 23.5 crore ($3,375,00).

The sale also includes an antique diamond riviere necklace once owned by the Nizams of Hyderabad, which sold for $2,415,000 (nearly Rs 17 crore).

The 33-diamond necklace was estimated to sell for $1,500,000 (nearly Rs 10.5 crore), Christie’s announced on Twitter.

The auction titled ‘Maharajas and Mughal Magnificence’ has on offer 400 royal objects from The Al Thani Collection of the Qatar’s royal family.

Global auction house Christie’s earlier said that this collection is poised to be the most valuable auction of jewellery and jewelled objects. The current auction record is held by The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor, which totalled $144 million in 2011.

The auction had started with the ‘Indore Sapphire Taveez Bead Pendant Necklace, Mounted By Cartier’ that owes its provenance to Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar II, who was educated in England and spent much time abroad with his wife.

The royal necklace achieved $206,250 (Rs 1.44 crore), surpassing a high estimate of $60,000 (Rs 42 lakh), Christie’s said on in a tweet.

An antique diamond ring of Rajmata Gayatri Devi of Jaipur sold for Rs 4.45 crore.

Another major sale was of an enamelled and jewelled ‘huqqah’ set from 1680-1720, “almost certainly made in the imperial Mughal workshop” as per Christie’s, which went under the hammer for $759,000 (almost Rs 5.3 crore) as compared to its higher limit estimate of $350,000 (almost Rs 2.4 crore).

Another carved emerald brooch, and interchangeable ‘Jigha’ mounting depicting Lord Rama, Sita and Hanuman has sold for $735,000 (close to Rs 5.12 crore).

A five-strand natural pearl and diamond necklace and a diamond brooch created by Mumbai-based jewellery house Bhagat sold for high prices as well — Rs 11.8 crore and Rs 1.5 crore respectively.

(IANS)