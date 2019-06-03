Jajpur: Acting on a tip-off, vigilance officials conducted a raid at Samsundarpur UGME School headmaster, Satyanand Mishra’s residence on charges of accumulating assets misappropriating to his known source of income.

Cuttack vigilance division conducted simultaneous raids at Mishra’s double-storey house at Bhubanpur village under Jenapur police limits in this district, market complexes at Barada village and Bhubanpur and one of his relative’s houses at Talagarh.

The team also conducted raids at Antia School office where Mishra was appointed earlier before his transfer to Samsundarpur school.

The team recovered both movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.68crore in his name. Among the properties are his double-storey house worth Rs 47.8 lakh, market complex worth Rs 52.84 lakh and 10 plots worth Rs 16.87 lakh.

Moreover, he has a deposit of Rs 26.77 lakh in several banks and LIC deposits. On the other hand, he also owns a car worth Rs 7.12 lakh, two bikes worth Rs 96,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 12.33 lakh.

Apart from this, the team also seized net cash worth Rs 2.48 lakh from his possession. He also owned household items worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

A case was registered in this connection and further raids were on till the filing of this report. During the raid were Jajpur vigilance DSP Banamali Dhal, inspector Anupama Sau, Anusuya Senapati and other officials.

PNN