People normally offer coconut, flowers, fruits at the temple to please the almighty, but not everywhere.

There is a temple where handcuffs are offered to the god. What is even more shocking is that these handcuffs are offered by smugglers and prisoners who escape from jail.

There is a temple in Jaliner village, 30 km from Neemuch, district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh where convicts and those on parole and even runway prisoners come to pray and place their wish to god.

Yes, you heard it absolutely right. This tradition has been going on for the past five decades or so.

It’s a practice of the criminals to offer their handcuffs to the almighty and pray for betterment. It’s not clear what they ask the god, but it’s almost certain that they don’t ask for the betterment of mankind.

The priest of the temple is afraid to tell anyone’s name whoever offers prayer to Naag Devta. Priest also said that the prisoners ask for vows and that too in the darkness of the night.

Despite the silent presence of the criminals, the common people come to the temple to worship. People believe that the Naag Devta also fulfill the desire of others, so that they come here despite living in fear.

PNN/Agencies