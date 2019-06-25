Jagannathprasad: Ganjam district administration Monday sealed six private schools for running without having necessary permission from the district education department, violating guidelines and lack of infrastructure in this block.

The district education department had issued show cause notices to 16 such private schools that had been deemed illegal by the department. The administration decided in favour of closing these institutions after not getting any response within the stipulated time period.

Based on the recommendation of Ganjam collector and as directed by the sub-collector, Bhanjanagar tehsildar Basudev Pandey, tehsil supervisor Santosh Kumar Ojha, Amin Krushna Chandra Patra, Kundan Patra and Purna Chandra Pradhan sealed Maa Saraswati Sishu Vidyabhawan, Shree Aurobindo Siksha Kendra, Sai Bharati Vidya Mandir and New Hope Public School located in Jagannathprasad among others.

Later Maa Saraswati Vidyabhawan at Chhamunda and Maa Saraswati Sishu Vidyabhawan at Ranibhumi were also sealed.

“All the other schools running without any documents and infrastructure would be sealed Tuesday with the help of police,” informed tehsildar Pandey.

PNN