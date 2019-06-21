Mumbai: A few months ago, no one knows who Priya Prakash Varrier is. But a single video made her a star overnight.

The winking video of Priya Prakash from her debut movie went viral on the internet.

She became popular all over the world. The fans are eagerly waiting for her debut movie to hit the screens. Even before the release of her first film, makers from other languages are approaching her with some interesting offers. On the other hand, the makers of Priya Prakash debut movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’ unveiled another video song from the film. The song is currently trending on the Internet and has set a new record. Usually, the video songs will create records by gaining so many views or likes. But this song has set the record by gaining so many dislikes in a very short time.