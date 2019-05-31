Mumbai: Actor Priyank Sharma will soon be seen in the web series ‘The Holiday’ along with actress Adah Sharma.

The show will be shown on The Zoom Studios.

“I’m super excited to join this show. I have seen The Zoom Studios’ previous series and what’s fascinating is that they create real-life narratives,” Priyank said in a statement.

“‘The Holiday’ is a montage of epic adventures, misadventures that follows when best friends come together for a crazy ride. The story is full of fun and entertainment and one that will resonate with people,” he added.

The cast of the show will be flying out to Mauritius soon for a three-week schedule.

“I am a total water baby and I am pretty kicked that Mauritius is our shoot location. It’s a fab destination and this holiday couldn’t be any better. It’s truly going to be one epic adventure,” said Priyank.

The actor, who was seen in ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ and ‘Bigg Boss’, will flaunt a new look for the series.

“I have no qualms in experimenting with my looks. It’s a look I have never donned before, so I am very excited about it,” he said.

‘The Holiday’ is expected to go on air by the end of next month.

IANS