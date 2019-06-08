Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently targeted by many on Twitter for wearing a saree without blouse, the picture of which was published by a magazine as its cover page.

Priyanka, who is known as the “Desi Girl” recreated her look from ‘Dostana’ by dressing in a golden saree. Priyanka flaunted her bare back while doing a photo shoot for American magazine InStyle’s July 2019 issue.

The “Quantico” actress was trolled after she posted the picture and a video Wednesday. Have a look into some of the trolls:

Fashion nowadays is all about how much you can show your body instead of focusing on cloth. — Subham Gangdeb (@SubhamGangdeb) June 5, 2019

Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. https://t.co/105fGXxZln pic.twitter.com/BKhRcQYgqd — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 5, 2019

To change the world a little bit a PRIYANKA has to become HALF NAKED? If she wish to change the whole WORLD she will have to become FULLY N****???

🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 — ದೇಶಭಕ್ತ Nagaraju_KR 🇮🇳 (@nagaraju_kr) June 5, 2019

Sarii kaha he ?? INDIA me aisi Sarii kon pahnata he ?? Yaha India wapas aakar pahnake dikhao toh maane. Ek Sunny Leone he INDIA me aayi to she left har past work . We Respect her. Aur ek Tum USA jakar kuch alag hi INDIA represent kr rahi ho . — Truptiii (@Truptisarpate) June 7, 2019

Is this dressing or undressing — Rohini #JusticeForTwinkle (@RohiniShah73) June 6, 2019